Some homes and businesses in the Tralee area are without electricity.

According to ESB Networks, 84 customers in the Ballyrickard area are without power.

The utility says it hopes to have supply restored by 2pm.

ESB Networks' Powercheck app reports outages in West Kerry as well.

Those living near Brandon Creek should have power restored by 5pm, while those living closer to Dingle town, should have electricity back by 2 o'clock.

74 customers are affected in West Kerry.