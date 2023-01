Potential sites for a skate park will be examined in Milltown.

Kerry County Council says studies show the area as having experienced one of the fastest growing and youngest populations in the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea called for the council to provide a portion of its lands in the area for such a facility.

He says teenagers are harmlessly hanging out in the playground as they’ve no facilities and says they are just looking for somewhere to go.