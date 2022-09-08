Potential for inter-generational employment in wind energy off Kerry coast

There’s potential for inter-generational employment in Kerry in the area of offshore wind energy.

That’s according to Jane Hennessy, Stakeholder Engagement and Development Manager with Mainstream Renewable Power.

Last month, the company applied to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to allow site investigation for part of a proposed windfarm investigation area off the Kerry coast.

Mainstream Renewable Power is a renewable energy developer specialising in the development of onshore and offshore wind and solar projects.

The company applied for a foreshore licence, to allow for further deep sea surveys between 20-40km off the coast of North Kerry.

If the company secures the licence, it will then carry out investigations and surveys in the area to determine suitable development of offshore wind turbines.

Following on from this, it would interact with the yet-to-be-formed Maritime Area Regulatory Authority to progress the project.

The company says it hopes to have energy in the grid to comply with Ireland’s energy targets in 2030, meaning all relevant consents and planning permissions complete and construction started in 2027.

Jane Hennessy says the opportunities for the area are diverse and Kerry would enjoy employment for generations out of this development.

She says that this is dependent on the application process being as quick as possible.