Portmagee sisters named London Kerry Persons of the Year

Aug 24, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
A pair of Portmagee sisters have been named as joint Kerry Persons of the Year by the London Kerry Association.

Shilagh and Teresa McCarthy were selected for their enormous contribution to the Irish communities in London and Northamptonshire.

Shilagh was one of the founding members of the reformed Kerry Association in 2000 and also plays a leading role in the GAA scene.

Teresa established an emergency food bank in her pub after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now established a multi-faceted charity focused on mental health and wellbeing.

They will be presented with the Dennis Reidy Memorial Trophy at the association's gala dinner dance at The Hilton Hotel, Wembley on Friday, the 22nd October.

 

