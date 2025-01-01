Advertisement
News

Portmagee continues unique New Year's tradition

Jan 1, 2025 10:36 By radiokerrynews
Portmagee continues unique New Year's tradition
Share this article

Thousands around the county welcomed in 2025 including in Portmagee where they continued their unique tradition to usher in the new year.

Despite the rain, people gathered in the seaside village to bid farewell to 2024 in a ceremony that dates back almost 300 years.

In 1727, the crew of a French brig staged a march led by a piper, followed by torch-bearing sailors who were flagged by an old man.

Advertisement

The figure of the elderly man represented the passing year.

When the procession reached the pier, a shot rang out, marking the end of the old year.

Shortly afterwards, a figure dressed in white trousers and a top hat emerged – the new man – representing the new year of promise and hope.

Advertisement

The people of Portmagee have kept the tradition alive, complete with live music and processions, all imbued with community spirit and vitality.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents this year
Advertisement
MEP Sean Kelly welcomes EU Tik Tok Investigation
Dingle New Year's Eve fireworks display begins at 8pm tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Racing in Fairyhouse and Tramore today
Two former World Champions in quarter-final afternoon session
Arsenal travel to Brentford this evening
Kerry local basketball results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus