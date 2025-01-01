Thousands around the county welcomed in 2025 including in Portmagee where they continued their unique tradition to usher in the new year.

Despite the rain, people gathered in the seaside village to bid farewell to 2024 in a ceremony that dates back almost 300 years.

In 1727, the crew of a French brig staged a march led by a piper, followed by torch-bearing sailors who were flagged by an old man.

Advertisement

The figure of the elderly man represented the passing year.

When the procession reached the pier, a shot rang out, marking the end of the old year.

Shortly afterwards, a figure dressed in white trousers and a top hat emerged – the new man – representing the new year of promise and hope.

Advertisement

The people of Portmagee have kept the tradition alive, complete with live music and processions, all imbued with community spirit and vitality.