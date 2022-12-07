Pollutants may have led to death of rare whale in Tralee Bay

The disposal of waste in our oceans is having a huge impact on sealife.

That’s according to Mags Daly, who is a Shannon Dolphin Officer for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, and a post mortem biologist for the group.

It follows the death of a rare True’s Beaked Whale in Tralee Bay recently. (Sunday the 27th of November)

The whale beached in Brandon Bay, a post mortem found evidence of plastics and domestic waste in the mammals’ stomach – including a toothbrush and a rusted fishhook.

Ms Daly says plastic and chemical pollutants are huge threats to the ecosystem of whales and dolphins.

