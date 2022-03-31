Advertisement
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne students reach All-Ireland Final of Clár na gComhlachtaí

Mar 31, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Transition year students from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Daingean Uí Chúis are preparing for the All-Ireland Final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí Competition 2022.

The competition is a hands-on business learning experience developed and delivered by Údarás na Gaeltachta in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland.

The student's business, “Faoiseamh Farraige” provides jewellery products which encourage peace of mind and a sense of tranquillity.

The All-Ireland Final will take place April 6th and the winners will represent Ireland at the Junior Achievement Europe Company of the Year Competition.

