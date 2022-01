A playground communication board which was vandalised in the past week has been replaced by Kerry County Council.

Castleisland councillor Charlie Farrelly had expressed his heartbreak after the board erected on the gates outside the local playground was purposefully broken.

The local authority has now replaced the board which is used by pre-verbal and non-verbal children and adults.

Cllr Farrelly commended the council for acting promptly on the matter.