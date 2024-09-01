Plans to build nine houses and complete Milltown estate

Plans have been unveiled to build private housing in Milltown which would complete a current housing estate.

Anne Crean is to apply for planning permission to build eight semi-detached houses and one detached house at the end of Millbrook Village housing estate in Milltown.

The nine houses had been granted planning permission as part of the original application to build the estate in 2004, but they were never constructed beyond some basic foundation works and walls.

They are to be a mix of three, four, and five-bed houses, and a proposal to comply with social housing obligations has been submitted to Kerry County Council.

The planning application is currently in the pre-validation stage, and once it’s deemed valid, Kerry County Council will set a date for its decision.