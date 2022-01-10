Planning sought for seven new wind turbines in North Kerry

Ten-year planning permission is sought for the construction of seven wind turbines in North Kerry.

Ballynagare Wind Farm Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council to build the turbines along with permission to use them for 35 years.

The seven wind turbines would be located in townlands around Lixnaw, and would be around 170 metres in height.

The planning application also includes a permanent meteorological mast which would be 110-metres high, as well as a 38KV onsite substation with a control building and plant.

The company proposes to link the turbines with the substation, and link this to the existing substation in Pallas with underground cables.

Ballynagare Wind Farm Ltd is also seeking permission for two temporary peat storage areas and two temporary construction compounds.

It wants to upgrade existing roads and access junctions, as well as provide new site entrances, roads and hardstand areas.

The planning application was accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement and Environmental Impact Assessment Statement.

Earlier this year, An Bórd Pleanála told Ballynagare Wind Farm Ltd that a proposed development of seven wind turbines would not constitute strategic infrastructure, and would have to go through the local authority.

If the development had been classed as strategic infrastructure, the application would have been able to bypass the local authority and go straight through An Bórd Pleanála.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by February 16th.