Planning permission sought to extend North Kerry school

Planning permission is being sought to extend a school in North Kerry.

Kerry Education and Training Board has applied for planning permission to Kerry Council Council for the development at Causeway Comprehensive School.

Kerry ETB is seeking permission to build a two-storey extension linked to Causeway Comprehensive School at Dromkeen West, Causeway.

This development would consist of four general classrooms, one science lab and preparation area, a specialist classroom, home economics room, music room and two classbase special educational needs suites.

It also includes ancillary site works which would see the realignment and widening of the internal access road, as well as a new car park and bus set-down area.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the matter by July 11th.