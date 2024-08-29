Planning permission sought for major solar farm in North Kerry

Planning permission is sought for a major solar farm in North Kerry.

Harmony Solar Kilmorna Ltd is applying for 10-year planning permission to install almost 700,000 square-metres of solar panels.

The proposed development is spread across three parcels of land east of Kilmorna, Listowel.

Advertisement

The solar farm is to be developed on 143 hectares across three parcels of land, in the townlands of Knocknacaheragh, Lacka East, Rea, Trien, Pilgrim Hill and Shronebeirne.

It’s proposed to install over 684,000 square-metres of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames, over the course of 18 months.

The company also plans to install an on-site transformer which will step up the voltage from the 33 kV cable to 110 kV to facilitate the solar farm’s connection to the adjacent Knockanure substation.

Advertisement

In the planning application, the company notes that the MW is not provided as it’s difficult to be precise on the output of the proposed solar farm, as there are a number of factors which will govern the final energy output of it.

The company does not own the lands on which it proposes to install the solar farm, but an agreement is in place between Harmony Solar Kilmorna Ltd and the relevant landowners.

The company engaged with An Bórd Pleanála about whether this constituted Strategic Infrastructure Development, but An Bórd Pleanála determined this did not fall within the scope of the SID.

Advertisement

It’s proposed for the solar farm to be operational for 40 years.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the planning application by 20th October this year.