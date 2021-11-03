Planning permission granted for proposed new theatre in Tralee

Planning permission has been granted for a new theatre in Tralee.

It’s proposed to redevelop the former CBS technical school on Strand Street, which is a protected structure.

The plans involve changing the building’s use for a drama theatre and small café, and carrying out internal alterations, erecting signage, and constructing a stage set building workshop.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre, subject to seven conditions

The company names three directors on planning files - Patrick McDonnell, Manus Leane, and Conor Hannifin, and it’s proposed to lease the building from the owner, Patrick Kerins.