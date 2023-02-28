Advertisement
Planning granted for 46 bed residential care centre in mid-Kerry

Feb 28, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Planning granted for 46 bed residential care centre in mid-Kerry
Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for a residential care centre and an assisted living facility in mid-Kerry.

The development will be built at Ballyoughtragh North, Milltown.

 

The residential respite care centre will include 46 ensuite bedrooms while the assisted living community will consist of 12 two-bed room units.

There’ll also be space for car parking and public outdoor amenity areas.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions is the company behind the development.

Last year, the agent for the development, Declan Noonan and Associates, said the HSE was aware of the plans and that it was hoped that the residential care building could be used as a step-down facility.

The council refused Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions planning permission to build a detached medical storage unit.

Kerry County Council received a number of objections to the development including one submission from local councillor Michael O’Shea.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said the land, which is adjacent to the Nagle Rice primary school, should be reserved for Milltown’s educational requirements

He stated that the development would have catastrophic consequences for the future of educational facilities in the community.

 

