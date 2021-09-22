Planning application not visible on Kerry County Council's online mapping system due to technical fault

A technical fault resulted in a planning application not being visible on Kerry County Council's online mapping system.

Earlier this month, it was brought to the council's attention that one application was not visible on its website.

A review of 500 planning applications then took place.

At the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy asked how many planning applications have been presented, granted or refused that have not been included on the council's online mapping system?

He says planning permission was granted to one application that wasn't on the online system.

Cllr Sheehy says the online system has been very beneficial to people, particularly during the various lockdowns and he sought assurances that this wouldn't happen again.

Kerry County Council told Cllr Sheehy that this particular application had a site notice on site, was advertised in the paper, it was available for inspection in the offices of the council and was visible on the council's internal web portal, but it was not available externally online, due to a technical fault.

Following this review, the council says new procedures have been introduced including a manual external check to ensure all applications lodged and placed on the council's planning GIS are available for viewing externally by members of the public.

Kerry County Council says this check will ensure this issue doesn't happen again and that if an issue does arise, the council are aware of it straight away.