Planned carbon tax increase need to be scrapped to support struggling Kerry families

Plans to increase carbon tax in May need to be scrapped to support struggling Kerry families.

That’s the view of Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris.

She brought a motion on the issue before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Cllr Ferris called for members of the council to petition the Government to cancel plans for the introduction of the upcoming increases in carbon tax in view of the rising in cost of living.

She says there’s a huge problem out there and people are now trying to decide to pay rent, feed their families or heat their homes due to huge increases.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea also brought a similar motion before the council; he called for the carbon tax increases to be postponed indefinitely due to the fact that Europe is at war.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley also spoke about the cost of living.

He brought a motion before the meeting asking for the council to call on the Government to reduce the excise on heating oil and petrol by at least 50%.