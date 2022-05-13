Advertisement
Plan underway to relocate 40 wild goats who’re causing havoc in mid-Kerry

May 13, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Plan underway to relocate 40 wild goats who're causing havoc in mid-Kerry
A plan is underway to relocate up to 40 wild goats, who’re causing havoc in mid-Kerry.

These goats are roaming between Caragh Bridge and Curraheen NS.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn says he’s aware of at least five crashes that have occurred in the past week, as the animals are venturing onto the road.

He’s concerned as the Ring of Kerry Road will only be getting busier as the summer season gets underway.

Cllr Flynn says Kerry County Council and National Parks and Wildlife Services say they’re not responsible for the goats.

He says the wild animals won’t be culled and will have a good quality of life once moved from mid-Kerry:

Wild goats in mid Kerry alleged to be causing havoc. May 2022
