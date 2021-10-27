Petition for Castlegregory man due to stand trial in Greece has 1,000 signatures

A petition for a Castlegregory man due to stand trial in Greece has over 1,000 signatures.

27-year-old Sean Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months’ service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

Greek authorities held him on suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation, which he denies.

Advertisement

Mr Binder, who’s living in London, will stand trial on November 18th in Greece, along with two others.

An online petition has been organised, urging the Greek justice minister to drop the charges against Sean and others.

You can find a link to the petition here.