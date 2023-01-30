Permission granted for conversion of Hillgrove nightclub into laundry service

Planning permission has been granted for the Hillgrove nightclub in Dingle to be converted into a laundry service.

Kieran Ashe applied for permission to change the use of the nightclub part of the building, and carry out internal alterations to facilitate this change.

The Hillgrove Hotel part of the building is not affected by this change of use, and it’s envisaged that the commercial laundry operation will serve the guest house and hotel accommodation in the town.

The planner’s report noted that the nightclub is not in use to the degree it would have been in the past, and the proposed use as laundry is considered acceptable.

Permission was granted subject to four conditions, including that a contribution of over €4,600 be paid to the council prior to works starting.