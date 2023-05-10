Permanent oncology building at UHK could be completed in next three years

The new permanent oncology building at University Hospital Kerry could be completed in the next three years.

Over €17 million funding has been allocated for the long-awaited day facility; currently these services are provided in a section of the Palliative Care Unit.

This new three-story standalone building will incorporate the oncology day unit, outpatients, and compounding unit, which allows chemotherapy drugs to be batched on site.

It’ll reduce the numbers having to travel to Cork for treatment, and will allow more progressive cancer treatments to be administered at UHK, all in a comfortable setting.

UHK General Manager, Mary Fitzgerald says this facility will make a huge difference for cancer sufferers in Kerry, and hopes it’ll be ready in the coming years.