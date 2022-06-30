Advertisement
News

People urged to donate blood in Tralee today as supplies are critically low

Jun 30, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
People urged to donate blood in Tralee today as supplies are critically low People urged to donate blood in Tralee today as supplies are critically low
Share this article

People are being urged to donate blood in Tralee today as supplies are critically low.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding clinics in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee today from 12 to 2pm, and 4 to 7pm.

Since the pandemic, appointments had to be made to donate, but the IBTS is reverting to walk in clinics to facilitate as many donors as possible.

Advertisement

It says hospital demand has increased significantly over the last three weeks, which means blood supplies are critically low.

It urgently needs donations to prevent shortages, as is appealing to all donors to attend its clinics.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus