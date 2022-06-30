People urged to donate blood in Tralee today as supplies are critically low

People are being urged to donate blood in Tralee today as supplies are critically low.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding clinics in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee today from 12 to 2pm, and 4 to 7pm.

Since the pandemic, appointments had to be made to donate, but the IBTS is reverting to walk in clinics to facilitate as many donors as possible.

Advertisement

It says hospital demand has increased significantly over the last three weeks, which means blood supplies are critically low.

It urgently needs donations to prevent shortages, as is appealing to all donors to attend its clinics.