People are being urged to donate blood in Ballybunion tomorrow.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a clinic at Ballybunion Community Centre from 4.45 pm to 8pm (September 15th).

The clinic is by appointment only and appointments can be made by calling 1800 222 111.

The IBTS says there’s currently just a three day supply stock of A+, O- and B- blood types, while there’s a four day supply for A-; all other blood types have at least a seven-day supply.