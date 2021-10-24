People invited to free work in progress theatre show in Listowel

People are being invited to attend a free work in progress theatre performance in Listowel this week.

The play, Drainage Scheme 1752, follows the story of a family who move to Lyreacrompaun in the year 1752 to work on the first bog drainage scheme in the area.

The show has been in development since 2018, involving local historians, schools, youth theatres and Richard Walsh, theatre artist in residence at St John's in Listowel.

The work in progress performance comes ahead of the full showing, which will take place on December 19th in St John's Theatre.

The work in progress showing takes place this coming Saturday October 30th at 4pm, and tickets are free but must be booked by emailing [email protected]