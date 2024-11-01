Advertisement
News

People Before Profit announce Kerry candidate for upcoming general election

Nov 1, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
People Before Profit announce Kerry candidate for upcoming general election
Share this article

People Before Profit-Solidarity have announced a candidate to run in Kerry in the upcoming general election.

Cian Prendiville has been selected to represent to party in the county.

He represented PBPS at the recent European Elections in the Ireland South constituency, receiving 6,234 first preference votes.

Advertisement

Mr Prendiville, who was previously an elected councillor in Limerick City, has family connections in Killorglin and Lyrecrompane.

He was elected to Limerick City and County Council in 2014 representing the Anti-Austerity Alliance (AAA).

He also stood for general election with this party in 2016, and ran for the Socialist Party in the Limerick City constituency in the 2011 general election.

Advertisement

Mr Prendiville is the first People Before Profit (PBP) candidate to run in the general election in Kerry since 2016.

The party was represented on that occasion by Brian Finucane, who received 981 first preference votes.

People Before Profit lists fighting for workers, eco-socialism, housing, the economy and education as some of their policies.

Advertisement

A date for the upcoming general election has not yet been set.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Advertisement
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Advertisement

Recommended

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Woman remains in garda custody after Killarney meth lab bust
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus