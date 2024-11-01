People Before Profit announce Kerry candidate for upcoming general election

People Before Profit-Solidarity have announced a candidate to run in Kerry in the upcoming general election.

Cian Prendiville has been selected to represent to party in the county.

He represented PBPS at the recent European Elections in the Ireland South constituency, receiving 6,234 first preference votes.

Mr Prendiville, who was previously an elected councillor in Limerick City, has family connections in Killorglin and Lyrecrompane.

He was elected to Limerick City and County Council in 2014 representing the Anti-Austerity Alliance (AAA).

He also stood for general election with this party in 2016, and ran for the Socialist Party in the Limerick City constituency in the 2011 general election.

Mr Prendiville is the first People Before Profit (PBP) candidate to run in the general election in Kerry since 2016.

The party was represented on that occasion by Brian Finucane, who received 981 first preference votes.

People Before Profit lists fighting for workers, eco-socialism, housing, the economy and education as some of their policies.

A date for the upcoming general election has not yet been set.