Peaceful rally takes place in Tralee to mark third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Feb 22, 2025 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Peaceful rally takes place in Tralee to mark third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
A peaceful rally is taking place in Kerry this morning to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 'Save Our Children – Save Ukraine' rally gets underway at 11 o’clock in Tralee Town Square.

The focal point of the rally will be a special performance by a children's choir as a thank-you to the people of Kerry for their support.

The event will bring together the Ukrainian community, local politicians, and the general public.

Organisers say they want to draw attention to the war and its devastating impact on Ukrainian children, 32,000 of whom sought shelter in Ireland.

The public is asked to bring children's toys, drawings, flags, and posters as signs of solidarity.

