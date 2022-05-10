Paul Heaton guaranteed big welcome next time he visits Killarney

A big welcome is guaranteed for English pop star Paul Heaton the next time he visits Killarney.

That’s according to Brian Murphy who manages Courtney’s Bar on Plunkett Street.

The pub was one of 60 in Ireland and the UK to benefit from the generosity of The Housemartins and Beautiful South star.

To mark his 60th birthday yesterday, Paul Heaton made free drinks available in the pubs.

Brian Murphy isn’t sure why his bar was chosen but thinks the pop star may have visited the pub when he performed in Killarney’s INEC.

Customers in Courtney's enjoyed a tab of €1,000 thanks to Paul Heaton.

The English songwriter contacted Brian after he saw the publicity his gesture had generated.

