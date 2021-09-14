Advertisement
Patients' group calls resignation by chair of UHK hospital group very serious

Sep 14, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Patients' group calls resignation by chair of UHK hospital group very serious
Politicians need to meet with the chair of South/South West Hospital Group and the two senior Sláintecare members who've resigned, to try and resolve their concerns.

That's the view of Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients' Association.

He says the three resignations are shocking and very serious.

Chair of the South/South West Hospital Group Board, Professor Geraldine McCarthy resigned in a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The South/South West Hospital Group incorporates University Hospital Kerry.

In her letter, Professor Geraldine McCarthy cited the lack of much-needed reform of the health service.

Her resignation comes after Professor Tom Keane and Laura Magahy stood down from the Sláintecare board last Wednesday.

Stephen McMahon says a swift response is needed.

He says politicians across party lines who agreed to Sláintecare, should speak with the three people who've stood down, to try and resolve their concerns:

