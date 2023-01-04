Advertisement
Patients at UHL advised to divert to UHK and other hospitals on Monday

Jan 4, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Patients at UHL advised to divert to UHK and other hospitals on Monday
Patients at University Hospital Limerick were advised to divert to UHK on Monday.

It followed a “major internal incident” being declared at the Limerick hospital, due to unprecedented levels of attendance.

In a statement, UHL and the National Ambulance Service placed a temporary diversion of ambulances for a number of hours on Monday.

Non critical patients were advised to be diverted to the closest alternative hospital for treatment, including University Hospital Kerry, University Hospital Galway and St John’s Hospital, Limerick.

