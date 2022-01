Part of the Tralee Fenit greenway could open to the public before June.

The announcement was made at a recent meeting of Kerry County Council. At the meeting, Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy requested that the completed section of the greenway be opened while works continued on the rest of the project.

In response, Chief Executive Moira Murrell, wouldn't rule out the possibility saying the council will consider the request.