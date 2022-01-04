Parking costs at UHK remain higher than other hospitals

University Hospital Kerry is one of a number of hospitals that continues to charge more than €10 a day for car parking, despite a promise to cap the charge 3 years ago.

The charge in UHK remains at €12 a day.

A survey by the Irish Independent found that charges at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda can range from €15 a day to €25, while Cork University Hospital is €15.

The Programme for Government committed to introducing a cap on the maximum daily charge for patients and visitors at all public hospitals and the possible introduction of flexible passes.

The Irish Cancer Society has highlighted the costs associated with hospital visits as a concern for families and patients.