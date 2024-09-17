Parents warned of strict clampdown on underage drinking at Listowel Races

Gardaí in Listowel will be randomly stopping teenagers at Listowel Races next week and asking for ID, as part of a campaign to clamp down on underage drinking.

Ladies Day at the North Kerry racecourse has been marred in recent years by scenes of teenagers getting drunk and causing problems.

In 2018, 18 youths were arrested at the races for Public Order breaches - however, following a clamp down by Gardaí, that figure was down to just four last year.

Sgt Diarmuid O'Brien says bus operators, publicans and off licence owners have all come together to ensure nobody under 18 is drunk or served alcohol.

But he says parents have a role to play as well: