Parents in Kerry are spending €781 a month on childcare.

That’s according to a survey, carried out by Newstalk, on the average cost of full-time childcare for a 24-month-old toddler.

The cost of childcare in Kerry has risen from €740 in 2018; the figure stood at €680 on 2013.

Advertisement

The study found parents in Dublin are paying the most at over €1,200, while Longford was the cheapest at €613.