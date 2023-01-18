Parents call on Dept of Education and Bus Éireann to provide bus service for students

Parents of up to 17 students are calling on the Department of Education and Bus Éireann to provide their children with school transport.

The pupils from the Tralee area, who're attending Meán Scoil Nua an Leith-Triúigh in Castlegregory, have had to depend on drives from parents since last year.

It’s after a private bus operator stopped running the school route from Tralee due to financial costs; and no Bus Éireann route is available to the students.

Paula O'Sullivan, who's a parent of one of the students, says many of the young people couldn't get places in secondary schools in Tralee.

She says that's why some are travelling to Castlegregory, which is a distance of over 20 kilometres.

Ms O'Sullivan says the situation is a nightmare.

Bus Éireann says it manages the school transport scheme on behalf of the Department of Education and that it's a significant operation.

It says at post-primary level, one of the criteria to determine whether a pupil is eligible for transport is if that child is attending their nearest school as determined by the department and Bus Éireann.

The school's ethos and language are also taken into account.

Bus Éireann says all children who are eligible for school transport and who have completed the application process on time are now accommodated where school transport services are in operation.

It says children who're not eligible for school transport, but who completed the application process on time, are considered for spare seats available after eligible students have been facilitated.