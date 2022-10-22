Parcel of land in Castleisland sold for over €1 million

A parcel of land in Castleisland has sold for over €1 million.

The 74 acre (30 hectare) non-residential farm at Ballygree was auctioned by Tom Spillane & Co. Auctioneers in Killarney recently.

The land is 3km from Castleisland, off the N23, and includes a farmhouse and outbuildings that are in poor repair.

Bidding started at €700,000 for the lot and rose to €920,000, at which point it was withdrawn.

After negotiations, the property was formally sold to a local farmer for a figure believed to be in excess of €1 million, which represents a sum of €14,500 per acre.