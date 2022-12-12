Overnight restrictions to remain in place for customers on Inch Public Water Supply

Irish Water say overnight water restrictions will remain in place for customers served by the Inch Public Water Supply.

Customers in the Inch, Aghadoe and Milltown areas, experienced reduced water pressure to their supply and in some cases, had no water .

Overnight restrictions were put in place over the weekend, for customers of the Inch public supply and Barleymount reservoir.

Irish Water, lead for Kerry, Oliver Harney, says water should be returning to homes and businesses, but overnight restrictions will remain.

Meanwhile, Irish Water is pleading with people to conserve water.

Oliver Harney says measures should be taken to ensure taps and pipes are insulated.

He says the water shortage in areas is down to high levels of leakage to freezing and thawing pipes.

Mr Harney says people should keep eye on unoccupied buildings for leaks.

