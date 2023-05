Over quarter of a million (250,030) passengers passed through Cork Airport in April.

This is a 30% rise on April last year; and a 19% increase on pre-covid levels (April 2019).

Over 1,700 flights passed through Cork Airport last month; with over 2.6 million passengers expected through the doors this year.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport registered a record number of passengers for April; with over 2.8 million travelling through the airport last month.