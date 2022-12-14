Over €850,000 announced for refurbishment projects in four Kerry towns and villages

Over €850,000 in funding has been announced for four Kerry towns and villages.

The funding, under the Town and Village Renewal scheme, will go to projects in Castleisland, Causeway, Moyvane, and Tarbert.

It will go towards taking old buildings and regenerating them for community use, as well as improving streetscapes.

The funding announcement has been welcomed by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley.

A quarter of a million euro has been announced for the refurbishment of the old garda station in Moyvane, including a tea/coffee dock with an outside seating area.

The former garda station closed over a decade ago, before being purchased by Kerry County Council for community use as a multi-purpose hub.

In Causeway, a quarter of a million will go towards the refurbishment of the former Shannon Ballroom.

It’s planned to convert the building, which is currently derelict, into a meeting space and co-working hub for the community.

Almost €220,000 will go towards upgrading and enhancing the Castleisland Town River Walk, for community enjoyment and to increase footfall for local businesses.

Also in Castleisland, €50,000 has been announced to improve the streetscape of Main Street, to make it more inviting and usable for residents and visitors.

€100,000 has been announced to improve the streetscape in Tarbert.