Over €66 million to be paid to Kerry farmers

Dec 2, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Over €66 million (€66,762,106.73) will be paid to Kerry farmers under two schemes.

Over 7,000 farmers in the county will receive a share of €45 million (€45,882,388.23) under the Balancing Basic Payment Scheme, while a further €20 million (€20,208,842.66) will be paid for Greening to those eligible under the Basic Payment Scheme.

Payments under the 2022 Young Farmers Scheme have also commenced with €670,000 (€670,825.84) being paid to 263 Kerry farmers.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fail TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

 

