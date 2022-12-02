Over €66 million to be paid to Kerry farmers

Over €66 million (€66,762,106.73) will be paid to Kerry farmers under two schemes.

Over 7,000 farmers in the county will receive a share of €45 million (€45,882,388.23) under the Balancing Basic Payment Scheme, while a further €20 million (€20,208,842.66) will be paid for Greening to those eligible under the Basic Payment Scheme.

Payments under the 2022 Young Farmers Scheme have also commenced with €670,000 (€670,825.84) being paid to 263 Kerry farmers.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fail TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.