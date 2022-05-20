Advertisement
Over €6,000 in funding to preserve Kerry’s peatlands

May 20, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Over €6,000 in funding to preserve Kerry's peatlands
Two community groups have been awarded a total of €6,460 for activities to preserve Kerry’s peatlands.

Knocknagoshel Tidy Towns Committee has been awarded €2,600 to purchase benches, informational boards and anti-littering signage for the 5km circular walk known locally as “the bog road.”

South Kerry Development Partnership has been awarded €3,860 to provide training in management methods for invasive species in upland peatland areas.

Overall, a total of €160,000 in funding by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme.

The scheme encourages local peatland communities to conserve and revitalise fens, raised and blanket bog in Special Areas of Conservation, Natural Heritage Areas and other peatland areas.

 

