Advertisement
News

Over €357,000 spent to provide life-saving Air Ambulance taskings to Kerry

Jan 8, 2022 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Over €357,000 spent to provide life-saving Air Ambulance taskings to Kerry Over €357,000 spent to provide life-saving Air Ambulance taskings to Kerry
Liam O'Riordan, from Rathcoole, who fell off a ladder and injured his back was the first person to be airlifted to hospital by the charity Air Ambulance pictured on Monday with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, John Kearney, Founder, ICRR, Captain John Murray and crew members Edward Walsh and Paul Traynor at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North County Cork.
Share this article

Over €357,000 has been spent to provide life-saving Irish Community Air Ambulance taskings to Kerry last year.

It costs €3,500 per mission to run; up to the end of October 2021, the air ambulance responded to 102 taskings in Kerry.

People in Kerry are being urged to donate to the service to enable it to continue its work throughout 2022.

Advertisement

It costs over €2 million to run the organisation, with over €1.5 million going directly to taskings each year.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says any funds raised go towards helping people who need urgent medical attention:

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to donate to the Irish Community Air Ambulance can visit communityairambulance.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus