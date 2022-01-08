Over €357,000 spent to provide life-saving Air Ambulance taskings to Kerry

Over €357,000 has been spent to provide life-saving Irish Community Air Ambulance taskings to Kerry last year.

It costs €3,500 per mission to run; up to the end of October 2021, the air ambulance responded to 102 taskings in Kerry.

People in Kerry are being urged to donate to the service to enable it to continue its work throughout 2022.

It costs over €2 million to run the organisation, with over €1.5 million going directly to taskings each year.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan says any funds raised go towards helping people who need urgent medical attention:

Anyone wishing to donate to the Irish Community Air Ambulance can visit communityairambulance.ie.