Advertisement
News

Over €35,000 in funding to strengthen Waterville promenade

Jun 4, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Over €35,000 in funding to strengthen Waterville promenade Over €35,000 in funding to strengthen Waterville promenade
Waterville (An Coirean) cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Ian Macnab - geograph.org.uk/p/546634 https://www.geograph.ie/photo/546634 https://www.geograph.ie/profile/8428
Share this article

Funding has been granted to help protect Waterville promenade from erosion.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works has announced the approval of funding of €35,492 for the works.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan confirmed Kerry County Council’s successful application for funding under the OPW’S Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Advertisement

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the news.

He says he'd made representations to the OPW minister for the funding which he says is desperately needed to repair and strengthen the promenade in Waterville.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus