Over €35,000 in funding to strengthen Waterville promenade

Funding has been granted to help protect Waterville promenade from erosion.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works has announced the approval of funding of €35,492 for the works.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan confirmed Kerry County Council’s successful application for funding under the OPW’S Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the news.

He says he'd made representations to the OPW minister for the funding which he says is desperately needed to repair and strengthen the promenade in Waterville.