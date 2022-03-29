Over €300,000 allocated to coastal protection works in North Kerry

Over €300,000 has been allocated to coastal protection works in North Kerry.

It’s for rock armour to stabilise cliffs in Ballyheigue.

The funding has been allocated to Kerry County Council under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection scheme.

Over €230,000 euro was previously approved in June 2020, bringing the total amount of funding to just under €540,000.

Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley is welcoming today’s announcement.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan says it’s important to protect our coastlines from rising sea levels.