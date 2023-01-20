Advertisement
Over €250,000 allocated to MTU to help students with cost of living

Jan 20, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrynews
Over €250,000 allocated to MTU to help students with cost of living
Over €250,000 (€253,764) has been allocated to the Munster Technological University, to help students with the cost of living.

It’s part of a €4.3 million package, announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

The once-off funding will be provided through the Student Assistance Fund, which helps students with books and class materials, rent, childcare and transport.

Minister Harris says the fund is confidential and will help students who are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomes the funding.

 

