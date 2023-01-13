Over €14,100 raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day

Over €14,100 (€14,149.65) has been raised through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The event is supported by Garvey’s SuperValu and is in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry, with all funds raised staying in the county.

Since it first began, over €150,000 has been raised to help St Vincent de Paul with Christmas food hampers, meals on wheels and presents for children who are homeless or in direct provision.

Advertisement

Anyone that took part in Christmas Jumper Day can drop their donations to their local St Vincent de Paul branch.