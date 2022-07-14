Over €1.9 million paid under Sheep Welfare Scheme in Kerry last year

Over €1.9 million (€1,920,245.37) was paid under the Sheep Welfare Scheme in Kerry last year.

The scheme provides financial support to farmers for taking extra steps to improve the welfare of their flock.

Last year, 1,563 farmers in Kerry received a payment, which consisted of 194,880 eligible breeding ewes.

The figures were provided by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue following a question from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Nationally, over €17.7 million was paid out under the scheme in 2021.