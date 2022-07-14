Advertisement
News

Over €1.9 million paid under Sheep Welfare Scheme in Kerry last year

Jul 14, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Over €1.9 million paid under Sheep Welfare Scheme in Kerry last year Over €1.9 million paid under Sheep Welfare Scheme in Kerry last year
Share this article

Over €1.9 million (€1,920,245.37) was paid under the Sheep Welfare Scheme in Kerry last year.

The scheme provides financial support to farmers for taking extra steps to improve the welfare of their flock.

Last year, 1,563 farmers in Kerry received a payment, which consisted of 194,880 eligible breeding ewes.

Advertisement

The figures were provided by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue following a question from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Nationally, over €17.7 million was paid out under the scheme in 2021.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus