Over a million Euro in funding announced for Kerry Airport.

Apr 19, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Over a million Euro in funding has been announced for Kerry Airport.

It's part of a total allocation of almost €16.4 million in Exchequer funding for regional airports, announced by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

Under the Reginal Airports Programme, Kerry Airport will receive €1.08 million towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security.

The money is also aimed at helping airports mitigate the impacts of aviation on the environment.

Substantial funding has also been granted to the airports at Shannon, Cork, Knock and Donegal.

