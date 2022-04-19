Over a million Euro in funding announced for Kerry Airport.

Over a million Euro in funding has been announced for Kerry Airport.

It's part of a total allocation of almost €16.4 million in Exchequer funding for regional airports, announced by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

Under the Reginal Airports Programme, Kerry Airport will receive €1.08 million towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security.

Advertisement

The money is also aimed at helping airports mitigate the impacts of aviation on the environment.

Substantial funding has also been granted to the airports at Shannon, Cork, Knock and Donegal.