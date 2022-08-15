Over 9,000 Long Covid sufferers in Kerry

There are over 9,000 (9,076) people suffering from Long Covid in Kerry.

That’s according to HSE data analysed by Independent TD Denis Naughten.

Symptoms of long Covid include fatigue and brain fog, which are experienced three months after the initial infection for significant periods of time, and in some cases over two years.

Nationally, there are over 336,000 Long Covid sufferers; Leitrim has the lowest at 2075.

Denis Naughten says there needs to be more of a focus on these patients before Long Covid cripples the health service.