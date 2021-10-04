Over 890 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 892 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, there are 333 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 64 of which are in ICU.
The five day moving average is 1,172.
Advertisement
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 892 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, there are 333 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 64 of which are in ICU.
The five day moving average is 1,172.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus