Some homes and businesses in the county are without electricity.

According to ESB Powercheck, 182 customers in the Ballybeggan area of Tralee are without power.

Over 270 customers are affected in the Castleisland area, while in the Rathmore area, 162 customers are without electricity.

ESB Networks says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the affected areas by 7.45 this evening