Over 60 assaults on Gardaí in Kerry over past four years

There's been 64 assaults on Gardaí in Kerry over the past four years.

An Garda Síochána has released information relating to all assaults which resulted in occupational injury for its members, with a breakdown of each division.

Nationally last year, there were 285 Gardaí assaulted.

These figures show there were 18 assaults on Gardaí in the county last year (2022).

In six of these attacks the Gardaí involved suffered bruising, grazing or bites, while there was one dislocation injury and five sprain or strains; the remainder of the assaults are classed as ‘other’.

Last year's figure is an increase when compared to 2021, when there were 16 assaults on Gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division.

Eight resulted in bruising, grazes or bites that year, while four caused sprains or strains; the other injuries included fractures, dislocations and open wounds.

In 2020 in Kerry, there were five assaults resulting in injury on members of the Kerry Garda Division; two were sprains and strains, a further two caused bruising, grazes or bites and one was classed as a closed fracture.

There were a further 25 assaults on Kerry Gardaí in 2019; the majority, 19 of the assaults, fell under the bruising, grazes or bites category.

The information was released following a Freedom of Information Act request.